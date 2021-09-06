Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $833,543.98 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $833,543.98 and approximately $243.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,732.83 or 1.00011797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.00978455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00500664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00338462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00075302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,702,010 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

