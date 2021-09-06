Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

SHOO stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

