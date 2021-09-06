Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of STVN traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 516,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,457. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

