Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

