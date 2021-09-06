Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $46,900.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $401.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

