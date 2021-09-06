Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.83. 699,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

