Spinnaker Trust Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.53. 1,124,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.