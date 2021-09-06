Spinnaker Trust Has $6.36 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,388.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

