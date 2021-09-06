Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 2.49% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCI. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.04. 7,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $27.20.

