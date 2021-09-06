Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.42% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,801. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

