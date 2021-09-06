SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

