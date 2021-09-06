South32 Limited (S32) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from South32’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

In other South32 news, insider Guy Lansdown purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.01 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,070.00 ($50,050.00).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

