Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 283,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,987. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.