Somerville Kurt F Sells 595 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.34. 2,775,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

