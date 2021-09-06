Somerville Kurt F Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

WM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $155.40. 31,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

