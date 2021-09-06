Somerville Kurt F Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.39. 1,464,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

