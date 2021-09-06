Somerville Kurt F Acquires 118 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 1.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. 517,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

