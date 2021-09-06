SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.78 million and $17,206.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00015972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00160644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00220942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07654215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,930.58 or 1.00062049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.52 or 0.00974053 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

