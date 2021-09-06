Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

SWBI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 2,029,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

