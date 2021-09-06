Smartshare Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $885,377.71 and approximately $62,764.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00108042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

