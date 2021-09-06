Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

