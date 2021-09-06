SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

