Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

SIG opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

