Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $416.70 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,596,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.