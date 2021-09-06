Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PBJ opened at $42.72 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

