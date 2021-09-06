Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

SBNY stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.