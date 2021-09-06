Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $358,276.20 and $147,876.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00152319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00206926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.39 or 0.07348226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,963.33 or 0.99973683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.00957104 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

