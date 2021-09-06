Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $11.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,554.25. 47,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.99. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

