Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Critical Review

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Arrow Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 20.35% 11.36% 9.77% Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Arrow Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 5.26 $2.65 billion $1.69 26.36 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Arrow Global Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

