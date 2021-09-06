Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

