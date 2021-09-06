Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,291,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after buying an additional 182,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

