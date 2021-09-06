Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,288 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

