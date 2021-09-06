Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.
In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More: Yield Curve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.