Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

