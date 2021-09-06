Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

