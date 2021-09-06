Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of KBR worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $5,464,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

