Sei Investments Co. Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,376,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

MOH stock opened at $274.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.