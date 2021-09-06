Sei Investments Co. Buys 66,985 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

