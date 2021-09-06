Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $61.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

