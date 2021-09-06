SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells £470,000 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £470,000 ($614,058.01).
Shares of SDI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.48). 97,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of £188.21 million and a PE ratio of 41.02.
SDI Group Company Profile
