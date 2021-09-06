SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells £470,000 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

Shares of SDI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.48). 97,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of £188.21 million and a PE ratio of 41.02.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

