Scotiabank Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$55.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a $54.00 rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.26.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$43.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.13. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

