Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20.

