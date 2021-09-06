Sandy Spring Bank Sells 90 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

