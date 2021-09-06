Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.