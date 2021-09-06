Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 832,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 771,757 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

