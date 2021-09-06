Sandy Spring Bank Buys 264 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $429.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

