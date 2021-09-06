Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

