salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

