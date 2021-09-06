SafeMoon Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $16.54 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00208775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.54 or 0.07526472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,607.36 or 1.00043145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.00965067 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

