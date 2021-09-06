Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

