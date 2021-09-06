Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 in the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.